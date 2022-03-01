Kanye West and Chaney Jones' relationship seems to be heating up. Neither of the two has confirmed that they are together, despite posting a few pictures as a couple this week, and the alleged lovefest continues on Tuesday (March 1) with the Kim Kardashian lookalike model sharing naked photos of herself on Instagram, which Ye promptly double-tapped.

Sharing two new pictures on social media, Chaney covered her face with her iPhone and used her long hair to cover up any nudity in the first shot. In the second photo, she leaned down as her hair touched the floor, showing her face as she looked into her phone.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images





As quickly as fans fell upon the posts, they also noticed that Ye "liked" the picture, pointing out his account among 60,000 others that double-tapped the photo. Other fans of the shots include Jayda Cheaves, Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade, Instagram model Yasmine Lopez, Dess Dior, and more.

As Ye continues to hang with Chaney Jones, fans have been reacting to their union, sharing their thoughts on Jones' obvious resemblance to Kim Kardashian, the mother of Ye's four children. One person dubbed her a "KardaSHEIN" sister in a viral tweet that got over 100,000 likes.

Check out Chaney's new pictures below and let us know what you think about them in the comments.







Screenshot via @chaneyjonesssss on Instagram