After Kim Kardashian celebrated a legal victory in her divorce battle with Kanye West, she made the switch from @KimKardashianWest back to plain ol' @KimKardashian on both Instagram and Twitter, making things official for all the world to see.

Fans on social media were quick to notice Kim's social media rebrand, with many praising her quick decision to drop "West" from her username. "I'm happy she's back!" one user posted to Twitter.

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

Some have even been wondering if her username revamp will lead her to consider changing the name of her makeup line, as well, which includes the West moniker as well - KKW.

Nearly three months after the reality star had asked a judge to change her marital status, her request was finally granted earlier this week. The ruling also granted Kim's request to have her maiden name restored.

Although, this is not the end of their divorce battle as issues of child custody and property are still being worked out. The two have been spending a lot of their free time with their new significant others outside of their time in the courthouse. However, they are expected to be back in court in the coming weeks for finalization.

Check out Kim's new rebranded socials below.