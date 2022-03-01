Remember when you were a kid and you asked your parents if they could stop at a fast-food restaurant on the way home, only to be met with, "We've already got food at home." Well, Kanye West wants something that he can't have, and he's seemingly being forced to settle for that "food at home," as many fans are pointing out regarding his latest relationship.

Following his one-month-long fling with actress Julia Fox, Ye appears to be moving on with model Chaney Jones. The rumored couple has not confirmed that they are together, despite posting a few photos together on social media and appearing in numerous paparazzi shots as a unit from the last few weeks. One thing that has struck fans about Chaney Jones is her very obvious resemblance to Kim Kardashian, Ye's ex-wife. There are reports that Ye was drawn to the model because of her Kim-inspired look and while it's truly impressive that the man was able to find somebody who looks exactly like the mother of his four children, fans of his are clowning him and Chaney online because of it.







Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

"Bro dating Kim KardaSHEIN," wrote one person on Twitter in a viral post, commenting on Chaney's new picture with Ye. Sixteen-thousand people reacted to the tweet with a retweet, while over 136-thousand people "liked" the tweet, agreeing with the person who sent it off.

What do you think about Ye and Chaney Jones? Is it weird that she looks so much like Kim? And do you think Ye is only doing this to play mind games with his ex-wife?