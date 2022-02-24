In the midst of his rollercoaster rollout for his eleventh studio album Donda 2, Kanye West has been selective about his public appearances. When he first began working on the album in early January, iconic photos surfaced of him hanging out with an elite group of celebs like Floyd Mayweather, close friend and former NFL star Antonio Brown, Madonna, his ex-girlfriend Julia Fox and many more.

Now, some songs from Donda 2 have materialized onto his Stem Player website and he has performed a good chunk of them at his Feb. 22 "Donda 2 Experience" in Miami. After the listening party/performance, Ye was meant to hit an after party with close friends like Pusha T, 2 Chainz, DaBaby, Fabolous and more but was a no-show, according to Page Six.

Instead, it appeared Ye ran off with Instagram model Chaney Jones after the show, who he has been seen with often lately. Fans have noticed how similar looking she is to Kim Kardashian, as West may be dating her to fill the role of his ex-wife n his life.

After this inexplicable absence at his own after-party, Ye then went live on his Instagram story the next night (Feb. 23) partying with Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown, who has reportedly been anointed as the president of newly formed Donda Sports. Floyd was celebrating his 45th birthday, which is actually today (Feb. 24) in Miami, and Ye pulled up to party with him.

As Ye plans to continuously update his Stem Player website with more Donda 2 songs, it seems he has many celebrations on his schedule, whether he plans to attend them or not.

