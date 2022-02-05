Ever since Antonio Brown's on-field meltdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early January against the New York Jets, he has been spending a lot of time with Kanye West. Whether it be hanging with him and his girlfriend Julia Fox, cooking up music with West, co-signing his "Black Future Month" campaign or any other activities, AB and Yeezy have developed quite the friendship over the past month.

So much so, that Kanye West will have Brown be the first athlete signed to his new sports group Donda Sports. Announced on Feb. 1, AB will serve a special role in helping West integrate sports into his holistic approach to representing individuals he aligns with. In the official statement from Donda Sports, it reveals that AB will join West's newfound right hand man Justin Laboy in adding perspective to Kanye's sports group: "Former NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown joins Donda Sports where he will join Ye and Justin LaBoy to bring an athlete’s perspective to all aspects of the organization. Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sport’s career."

Before this signing was made official, AB had hinted that he and Ye had something special up their sleeve in terms of the sports world: "We’re just excited about the Donda sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes. I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general."

Donda Sports also represents Kanye West's preparatory high school Donda Academy and their Donda Doves basketball team. The statement continues to say that they are focused on equality and wellness for their athletes: "Donda Sports is a limitless organization centered on professional and wellness support in equal measure with the ambition to work with athletes across all genders, divisions and sports.”

Kanye emphasized how much he cares for these athletes, as Donda Sports will look to support their signees even after their career ends: "When the game is done, Donda Sports is not done with you."

While AB currently has no legitimate prospects to continue his football career, he hopes to join forces with Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens next season.

Do you think AB still has a career in professional football?

[Via]