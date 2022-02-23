Last night, as we documented across our Instagram, Kanye West took over Miami, Florida with his highly-anticipated Donda 2 Experience. And it definitely seemed to be one hell of an experience for the fans and media in attendance, as the rapper debuted collaborations with Migos, Jack Harlow, XXXTentacion, and more, while bringing out an array of guests, including his enlisted features.

The event, which took place at LoanDepot Park, was also streamed live via a few sources, including Kanye's YouTube channel and his stem player website, and while it mostly went off without a hitch, there was a mic issue towards the end, which led to a twitter slander towards Ye's production team.

After the show wrapped up, it seems Kanye and friends got up to even more shenanigans, from chilling backstage with Elon Musk, to, later, leaving the venue with the recently-publicized "Kim K Look-Alike," aka, Chaney Jones. Kanye himself recently spoke out on the label "Kim K Look-Alike," claiming that Kim's style was a result of Ye. Nonetheless, Chaney Jones certainly played the part last night, rocking a white leather bodysuit that could certainly double for something Kim would wear, while also wearing a pair of over-sized Rick Owens frames, which, as the DailyMail points out, are very similar to the shades Kim wore to the first Donda experience. Chaney, for her part, did document the evening on her IG stories, giving fans a glimpse at the stage and her girls.

In photos of the two exiting the venue together, Kanye can be seen smiling while still rocking his infamous contact lenses.





The rapper recently broke things off with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, after a whirlwind romance/relationship that included many public displays of affection. Meanwhile, the rapper continues to address his soon-to-be ex-wife, whether lyrically on wax, or via IG. Pete Davidson, Kim's current beau, also still has a target on his back.

