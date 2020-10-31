Halloween has finally arrived which means a steady dose of costumes have been hitting the timeline, and this year, it's clear that everyone is going for something elaborate and fun. Of course, this year has been ultimately destroyed by the Coronavirus pandemic, which means Halloween parties won't be happening this year, although we're sure some will still engage in it all.

So far, a wide variety of celebrities have shown off their Halloween costumes, including the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ciara, Kim Kardashian, and Wiz Khalifa. Kanye West also showed off his Halloween costume which as it turns out, was an ambiguous blue number that we're still unable to decipher.

Now, Kanye is showing off his daughter North's latest costume, which certainly brings out the punk rock vibes. In the video below, you can see that North is all dressed up in punk rock attire, including ripped jeans, studded bracelets, and even some dark eyeliner to really encapsulate The Misfits vibe, which is the band on her t-shirt. North even had a guitar in-hand to bring the look together.

The Kardashian family has always been incredibly enthusiastic when it comes to Halloween so it's not surprising to see the family ramp things up into high-gear again. Although, we're sure everyone else is just waiting for Kanye to dress up as Dino again.

Stay tuned for even more Halloween looks as we will be sure to share those with you.