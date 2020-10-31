Today is Halloween which means all throughout the weekend, we can expect some elaborate costumes that get people excited and into the Fall spirit. So far, there have already been plenty of costumes to go around, with the likes of Ciara, Lil Nas X, Wiz Khalifa, and Kim Kardashian embracing the tradition of the spooky holiday. Halloween has always been a time to express yourself, and that's exactly what Kylie Jenner and her friends did this past Friday night.

In the Instagram post below, you can see that Kylie and her group of friends decided to go as the Power Rangers for Halloween. Of course, the Power Rangers was an iconic kid's show that pretty well everyone remembers at this point. In fact, Kylie opted to go as the Red Ranger and even dyed her hair completely red for the occasion. Her friends ultimately did the same thing, leading to some uniformity amongst the costumes.

Dressing up as the Power Rangers is certainly a nostalgia-inducing thing to do given its probably been quite a while since Kylie has watched the show. Not to mention, group costumes are always impressive during Halloween, and we're sure there are going to be quite a few to go around throughout the weekend.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we continue to bring you all of the latest Halloween looks.