During the Vice Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence just a few weeks ago, there were some memes that were able to stick around on social media for a short time after. Of course, one of these was the fact that a fly landed on Mike Pence's head and wouldn't leave for a while. Pence never even noticed that the fly was there, and it ultimately turned into a massive joke on Twitter.

Now, the Mike Pence fly has been turned into a costume by the likes of Lizzo. As you can see in the Instagram posts below, Lizzo got dressed up in an elaborate costume that featured some wings and even some stickers that urged people to vote. Meanwhile, the artist posed in front of a green screen that featured an image of Pence with the fly on his head.

Lizzo has been quite political as of late and has even attended some rallies for Joe Biden and Harris, who are set to face off against Pence and Donald Trump on Tuesday during the National Election. With just a few days before the official vote, celebrities have been urging their fans to go out and cast ballots, so it's no surprise Lizzo would attempt to do this with her Halloween outfit.

Halloween has proven to be a great source of entertainment this year as numerous big stars have shown off their costumes. Lil Nas X, Kylie Jenner, and Kanye West are just a few of the celebs who have gotten in on the festivities, and we're sure there will be more to behold as the weekend continues.