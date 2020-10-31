Kanye West is currently in the midst of his campaign to become the next President of the United States of America. At this point, the polls are not going in his favor and there is nothing he can do to get himself the Presidency. Regardless, Kanye has been trying his best to get votes and has even created the Yeezy Christian Academy which is supposed to be some sort of educational group that instills God into children.

Amidst all of this, Kanye is having a little bit of fun for Halloween, as displayed by his latest costume, which has some people wondering what he went as. In the Instagram posts below, you can see that Kanye has some sort of all-blue suit on. In some photos, he has a six-pack and muscles while in others, he is just a round ball.

In the photos where he has muscles, he looks more like Mr Manhattan from the Watchman more than anything else. As far as the round ball costume, it certainly provides us with some Willy Wonka vibes. Truthfully, I think we all prefer the dino costume he wore as part of the family Flinstones fit from last year.

Numerous other artists are in the midst of engaging in the Halloween spirit, including the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Kylie Jenner, Lil Nas X, and Ciara. Over the course of the weekend, we're sure even more costumes will be shown off.