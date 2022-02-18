Kanye West continues to troll away on social media. We've seen countless things come from the 44-year-old's Instagram page this month – most recently, the rapper has thrown some not-at-all subtle shade at his mother-in-law and her boyfriend, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Although it's since been taken down, for a little over half an hour, Ye had a screenshot on his feed of a Hollywood Unlocked article, accusing the Atlanta-born business executive of cheating on the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, who he's been in a relationship with since 2014.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"We outsiiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22," the father of four wrote in the caption, promoting his upcoming project, which will be available for streaming exclusively on the rapper's Stem Player app.

As Radar Online reports, HU has removed the post from their blog, but Ace Showbiz notes that the original footage was uploaded to Gossip of the City, and was filmed in a dark room where a seemingly tipsy woman can be seen cozying up to an individual allegedly resembling Gamble.

The video's low quality means that the person's face isn't entirely clear, but nonetheless, the internet has begun speculating that there's trouble afloat for the 66-year-old and her younger man.

Earlier today, Ye attempted to combat some relationship issues of his own by legally objecting his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single, with his lawyer laying out a list of three conditions that the Yeezy founder needs met before he'll agree to grant his ex's request – read more about that here, and let us know what you think of Kanye West's latest Instagram antics in the comments.

