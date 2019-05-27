Kanye West had to put Corey Gamble in check on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to Complex, Kris Jenner's lover was brought under scrutiny due to his shady behaviors. In the show's most recent episode, Kim Kardashian West explained what went down between her husband and her mother's boyfriend: "Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you, we’ve never met any of your family members. Of course, we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him — I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time."

As Kanye's approach was blunt, Khloe Kardashian approved of his methods despite the harsh delivery: “Kanye’s delivery wasn’t great, but the essence of what he said is true,” she said. “Corey does tend to be pretty secretive and that does have me pretty guarded....We don’t know Corey like that.” Yet despite everyone chiming in, Kris Jenner begged to differ. She shared she felt Kanye was bringing "bad energy into the field" and further emphasizes that she "would never disrespect somebody and say that." Moreover, despite her daughter's complaints, Jenner added that her daughters must accept her relationship with Gamble and to stop questioning her decisions or relationships.

