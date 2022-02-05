Kim Kardashian has allowed much of her life to be publicly played out for the world to see, but it's doubtful that the 41-year-old ever thought that she'd be working through her divorce from Kanye West on Instagram via screenshots from her Notes app as followers watch on and provide commentary.

For some time now, the former it-couple has been going back and forth regarding the care of their four children – more specifically, Ye is frustrated that their eldest daughter, North West, has been allowed to make a joint TikTok account with her mother, despite the app having a 13-year-old age minimum.





"Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote on her story on February 4th.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness."

Seeing as their issues have been playing out online, several people have said that they feel as though they're in the West's living room, watching them fight in real life. Many others are wondering what's next for the estranged couple in their divorce proceedings, and a recent report from TMZ holds the answers.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

It was previously shared that the KUWTK star asked a judge to restore her single status ASAP following Ye serenading her with "Runaway" at his Free Larry Hoover Benefit show, and according to the outlet, that could happen as early as next month.

Once they've been declared legally divorced, the main things that stand in their way are property distribution (which won't be a major issue as they have a prenup which essentially keeps their assets separate from one another) and child custody, which is more complicated.

The California native's claim that she is the primary caregiver has been confirmed as true, but "there will almost certainly be issues regarding holidays, making decisions about how the kids are raised, conditions under which the kids can be taken out of state," and more.

If Kimye can't manage to come to an understanding on their own, a judge will have to step in and lay down some ground rules, but sources have said that "it's likely they will eventually reach an agreement."





Seeing as Ye has been venting about he and his exes' situation online, while Kardashian has made it clear that she'd prefer to handle issues separately, the SKIMS founder could go to court for a non-disparagement order, although insiders have shared that she currently has no plans to do so.

Check back in with HNHH for any future updates on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce.

[Via]