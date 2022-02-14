Kanye West had a pretty wild weekend. After announcing that Kid Cudi would no longer appear on Donda 2, Ye hit the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to watch the Super Bowl. Joining the long list of celebrities that made guest appearances during this year’s Super Bowl, Kanye teamed up with McDonald’s for a new commercial.

Donned in his usual black hoodie and face mask, West sat alongside his children, North and Saint, and Antonio Brown.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The ad went live during the Super Bowl LVI championship game. During the “Can I get uhhhhhhhhhh…..” ad, West makes a quick cameo, pulling up in the McDonald’s drive-thru in his post-apocalyptic tank and his voice laced with auto-tune. He headed over to Instagram to post about the ad, “HOW GREAT IS IT TO BE A FREE ARTIST. I FOUGHT FOR MY FAMILY. WE HAD SUNDAY SERVICE. TRENDED OVER THE SUPERBOWL WHILE AT THE SUPER BOWL WITH MY KIDS. ODELL GAVE ME AND MY KIDS HIS GLOVES. DRE PERFORMED. RAMS WON. AND I DID A SUPERBOWL COMMERCIAL WITH MCDONALDS. GOD HAS A PLAN. LOVE OVER FEAR. TODAY WAS AWESOME.”

Kanye has been running wild on social media. His latest stint involved Billie Eilish and Travis Scott. Assuming Eilish was dissing Travis Scott for his role in the Astroworld deaths, West has demanded an apology from Eilish. He claims that he will not headline Coachella in April unless Eilish issues an apology for her “remarks” about Scott. Eilish has since stated that she was not talking about Scott when she offered aid to a fan during her latest concert appearance.

[Via]



