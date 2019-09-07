Kanye West has been moving around a lot with his Sunday Service congregation recently. In the past few weeks, the sessions - which were originally held in the hills surrounding Kanye's Calabasas home - have been transported to Dayton to memorialize the victims of its recent mass shooting, to a local congregation in San Fernando Valley and to the streets of Watts. This week's iteration will take place in Ye's hometown of Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

The Huntington Bank Pavilion is an outdoor amphitheatre, situated next to Lake Michigan, with a capacity of 30,000 people. While it is not clear whether Kanye will be utilizing the venue to its maximum potential, the free tickets distributed through Ticketmaster have already sold out. However, perhaps more tickets will be released, so it could be worth rechecking the site. If you don't happen to be lucky enough, the event will be livestreamed on Sunday Service's website and simulcasted on Chicago radio stations 107.5 WGCI and 103.5 KISS-FM, starting at 9 AM CST.

These powerful choral gatherings seem to have ignited a spiritual reawakening in Kanye, as it was revealed last week that his next album will be titled, Jesus Is King, which is expected to release on September 27. Based on the title and tracklist, we may be getting a Ye gospel record.