Kanye West apparently did not get the memo about social distancing as much as possible during the global coronavirus pandemic, as he was spotted grabbing a bite to eat at a McDonald's in Calabasas on Thursday. As coronavirus continues to plague the world and, in particular, the U.S., many states have implemented strict shelter-in-place mandates to help flatten the curve of new coronavirus cases. These measures mean residents must stay at home as much as possible, leaving only to run essential errands like buying groceries. One such state that has put these measures in place is California, where Kanye and his family reside.

It looks like Ye decided that grabbing some fast food qualified as essential, as TMZ spotted him hitting up a Micky D's joint in Calabasas. While the massive chain has closed its doors, preventing customers from ordering inside any of its thousands of locations, they're still serving hungry patrons, like Kanye, at the drive-thru windows. According to the tabloid news site, Kanye's Micky D's run marks his first outing (at least, that they've witnessed) since Cali ordered its residents to stay inside.

Despite this potentially unnecessary food run, Kanye has been doing his part to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, he partnered with the non-profit organization, We Women Empowered, to help serve meals to the elderly population in Chicago.