Rappers often hold down their cities in times of need and Kanye West continues to give back to his hometown of Chicago. Throughout his career, the Windy City native has made sure to care for those in need, especially in Chicago. As this COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic has grounded the world, Kanye West has reportedly partnered with a non-profit to give aid to Chicago's elderly.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

We Women Empowered founder Josephine "Mother" Wade shared with PEOPLE that the organization is servicing neighborhoods primarily in the South Aide area including "Chatham, Woodlawn, Washington Park, South Shore, Grand Crossing, Englewood, Grand Boulevard, Auburn Gresham and Avalon Park." It's their goal to deliver at least three meals per day to the elderly and Kanye West reportedly made a generous donation to make sure Mother and the non-profit will be able to continue to work on behalf of those in need.

"Today when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and he chose his hometown in the South Side, his old neighborhood, I was beyond words," Mother Wade said. The food provided to the elderly residents comes directly from Mother Wade's restaurant, Josephine's Southern Cooking.

“I don’t know how to even put into words the miracle that happened today to change the course of the South Side of Chicago,” Wade said. “I am beyond gratified to know that in all of the suffering we have seen this week, through the tireless work to feed the hurting, hungry and lonely — all of the sudden, out of the clear blue, we get a call from heaven that someone wants to help. And in one phone call, in an instance today, our world was changed.”

Mother Wade added, “He may not even realize it, but I knew his mother [the late Donda West] and I c. All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you.” How much Kanye West donated remains a secret.

Aside from this contribution, NBC Chicago reports that Kanye has also donated to the Dream Center in Los Angeles. The altruistic non-profit has provided shelter, meals, counseling, job placement serives, and rehabilitation services to the public for years.