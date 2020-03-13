Kanye West, Mobb Deep's very own Havoc, Westside Gunn, and more teamed up for a series of photos that have the internet wondering if a Yeezus and Havoc-produced musical collaboration is in the works between the multitalented individuals. Just days ago, the Griselda clan of Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, and Westside Gunn linked up with Jay Z and attendedKanye West's Sunday Service performance all within the same weekend. Now, the upcoming Buffalo-bred emcee family has come together with the legendary Mobb Deep head honcho and theYEEZY footwear curator for an exclusive meeting that could result in an iconic musical moment for the culture.

In the series of photos originally posted by the"Shook Ones" rapper, Westside Gunn, and TeamKanyeDaily earlier today (March 12)– Havoc, Ye, Westside, and Conway stand in front of multiple militarized offroad vehicles on one of Kanye's many Wyoming acres. Havoc's additional photo features a solo shot of the Queens-born rapper standing atop one of the vehicle's continuous track propulsion system. Westside Gunn added another photo of Kanye and his clique fellowshipping with the 21-time Grammy Award winner in a private jet.

With Griselda building one of the most historic catalogs in hip-hop history, Havoc being one of New York’s most prolific rapper/producer combinations of all-time, and Kanye being one of the most polarizing entertainers in existence, a musical collaboration between these collective teams would have the opportunity to break the internet. Unfortunately, as of right now, there’s no telling why Kanye West invited all of these hip-hop mainstays to his Wyoming compound, but we can only hope it’s to curate something that can change hip-hop forever.

