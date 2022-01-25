The Game and Kanye West's most recent collaboration was a big hit with fans, making headline news because of Ye's bars against Pete Davidson. While the track's chart performance isn't up to par with some of Ye's records from last year, impacting the Billboard Hot 100 with many of the songs from Donda, "Eazy" has officially become The Game's most successful song in over fourteen years on the charts, debuting at #49 this week.

As Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" reaches a new peak at #5 and Gunna's "Pushin P" creeps up to #7, Kanye West and The Game are debuting on the chart at #49 this week for "Eazy." Failing to crack the Top 40, some music fans would consider this a poor placement for an artist of Ye's stature. However, with this becoming Game's highest-charting single in over fourteen years, it should be a celebratory moment for the two rappers.



Marc Piasecki/Getty Images -- Ye is seen on January 25, 2022 in Paris, France



David Wolff/Getty Images

On another side, the highest-ranked debut on this week's chart is for Gunna's new song "P Power" with Drake, which was added onto DS4EVER one week after the project came out. The Metro Boomin-produced record starts off at #24, despite having very little chances of earning radio play because of the repeated moans in the background of the song.

What do you think about "Eazy" being The Game's highest-charting song in over a decade? Congratulations to the West Coast veteran.