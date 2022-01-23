Gunna says that an issue with clearing a sample that was originally included on "P power" caused him to leave it off of DS4EVER entirely. The song, which features Drake, was released a week after the album hit streaming services.

“I originally sampled Donna Summer,” Gunna recently told Complex when discussing the song. “I don’t even know her, because I’m so young. But she was a legend and her estate couldn’t get back in time for my album.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Gunna also discussed his role in popularizing the phrase “pushing P," which has since been cosigned by brands such as IHop and Tidal. He says the idea of "pushing P" is nothing new.

“I’ve actually been keeping it P and pushing P,” he told the outlet. “The world is just now catching on because of the song, but Atlanta and LA people who know me know. That’s why it hit hard, too, because I really been kicking P outside of music. So when I bring it to music, it’s like, yeah, that’s really him. He ain’t lying.”

“[I] always keep it cool,” he added. “I don’t really like all that chaos. I’m more calm, more playa. That’s where the P started.”

DS4EVERdethroned The Weeknd's new album, Dawn FM, to take the number one spot on the Billboard 200 when it released, this month.

