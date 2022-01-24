Kanye West and The Game dropped a brand new track recently called "Eazy." This song immediately made waves due to the fact that Kanye launched a very obvious diss at Pete Davidson. The comedian is currently dating Kim Kardashian, and true to form, Kanye felt like it was a good idea to go after Kim K's new beau. This led to the bar "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?)"

There has been plenty of discourse surrounding this line and whether or not it was appropriate. After all, Kanye has been preaching the fact that he is a family man now, and these latest bars aren't indicative of that. In fact, the bars rubbed Charlamagne Tha God the wrong way, as he talked about Kanye's antics on the latest episode of "The Brilliant Idiots."

"I thought Kanye's bar to Pete was corny as hell," Charlamagne said. "What happened to Jesus? What happened to god? You weren't even cursing on your records, now all of a sudden you want to beat up Pete Davidson. I didn't respect it.

Charlamagne then went on to say that he feels as though Kanye is using street rappers as a vector to get back at people who he feels slighted by. "I think about what he said on Drink Champs when he said he used all the backpack rappers," Charlamagne said. "And now he's hanging out with all the street rappers now. He's hanging out with them so he can say that line."

Kanye's entire career has led to a lot of polarizing takes on his music and behavior. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that many people feel exactly like Charlamagne, while others are completely fine with whatever bars he's spewing right now.