There's still a chance that we receive Jesus Is King before the end of the day but, for now, fans are mourning its mysterious disappearance. Not much was known about the album, except for the fact that it would be releasing on September 27. A tracklist was prematurely teased by Kim Kardashian West, who posted a piece of scrap paper on her social media pages and confirmed that the album would be Kanye West's latest. When the clock struck midnight though, the body of work was nowhere to be found. Memes are flying around the internet but if you're seriously looking for news on the project, the best place to look might be Sunday Service.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Along with the rest of his team, Kanye West has been bringing his weekly Sunday Service ceremonies around the United States. After recent gatherings in Dayton and Wyoming, the crew travelled to Detroit, Michigan for a special Friday edition of the concert. There is so much rich history in Detroit and, singing gospel tunes in Hitsville, Kanye and his friends performed some of their spiritual favorites. Ye can be seen near the piano, carrying North West and rocking a pair of dark sunglasses.

Much like the past special Sunday Service events, this one is being live-streamed here. Check it out and take part in the unique experience right now.

