Death, taxes, and complicated Kanye West album rollouts. Few things in life are guaranteed. This is now the second time in one year that we have all effectively been played by the living legend himself, Kanye West. The Chicago-born recording artist has been spending much of this year focusing on his weekly Sunday Service gatherings, continuing to grow his Yeezy brand and becoming one of the wealthiest men in the music industry. Just a few years ago, Ye admitted that he was in severe debt so to see him level up like this is phenomenal. Part of his 2019 was supposed to include the releases of Yandhi and Jesus Is King but now, both of their statuses are up in the air. Despite rumors that the latter would not be dropping last night, fans still stayed up past midnight with their fingers crossed and when they realized that the body of work would not be arriving, they went to bed angry. But not before sharing their feelings on social media.

There is still a chance that Jesus Is King still gets delivered before the end of today, which would technically respect the original release date provided of September 27, 2019. However, fans have pretty much lost hope. At this point, it's become nearly impossible to predict Kanye West's next move. He might announce that something is on the way but, really, is it? Did we ever get Turbo Grafx 16? Cruel Winter? Watch The Throne 2? Sure, we're still hoping to get an update on Jesus Is King but people are pissed that it might end up getting eternally shelved, like the previously-mentioned works.

What was your reaction when you realized it didn't hit streaming services?