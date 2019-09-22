According to new reports, Kanye West will be taking his Sunday Service series to Wyoming where he will host a free and public edition for the general public.

TMZ reports that Kanye will be hosting this week's gathering will take place in Cody, the same city where his new Monster Lake Ranch is located.

It will be held at the Powwow Garden outside of the Buffalo Bill Center. Typically when the service makes its stops in cities that have included Chicago, Atlanta, and Dayton, it hasn't been an advertised event beforehand.

Appropriately though, this open service is actually set to be the last Sunday Service before Jesus Is King arrives. It may be safe to assume that he'll use the opportunity to preview a piece of the new material, but given the social media worthiness of such an occasion, he'll likely shy away from sharing too much.

Since its inception, the overarching purpose behind Sunday Service has been pretty muddled with the closest semblance of an explanation coming from Kim Kardashian during a visit to The View, confirming that Kanye intends for it to be a church.

"It was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family," she said onnthe talk show. "He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ [...] it is for God and it is a Christian church. It started off healing for him and now it’s become something that he really wants to share for everybody else."