Kanye West & Dr. Dre Working On "Something Special" According To Producer Ronny J

Now that the dust has barely settled from the hype surrounding Jesus Is King, there's only one thing for Kanye West to do: Work on the sequel. Aside from continuing on with his religiously-fueled artistic endeavors including his recent Nebuchadnezzar musical, Dr. Dre shared just a little over a week ago that he was in the studio working on Jesus Is King II.

There has been much speculation as to what fans can expect sonically from these two, but producer OMG Ronny, also known as Ronny J, recently caught up with TMZ to give a few details on the forthcoming project. Ronny has worked with noteworthy artists like Denzel Curry, Iggy Azalea, Eminem, Lil Pump, Ski Mask the Slump God, and others, including Kanye West. On Jesus Is King, Ronny helped produce "Everything We Need" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Ant Clemons.

A TMZ cameraman caught up with Ronny as the producer was strolling around Beverly Hills and asked him about the forthcoming record. "Shout out Ye, we definitely got some sh*t on the way. Me, Dr. Dre, and Kanye," he said. When he was asked if it was connected to Jesus Is King II he hesitated. "It's something special, something for the fans, you know," he added. Ronny said he was "just in Wyoming working on it last week" but "Dre wasn't there this time around."

"Dre's working on some additional work from Jesus Is King," Ronny stated before speaking on Ye's newfound path. "Kanye's for sure changing his life and all that is real, bro. Just let the world know...He's not like, a preachy type of person, but Jesus is King, so..." Watch the conversation in full below.