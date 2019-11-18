Despite all of the wild things that came out of Kanye's mouth in the past two years alone, there's no denying that his musical genius and his contributions to the game. Some of the best production in modern times comes from 'Ye and it's hard to dispute that. However, it looks like he's linked up with another genius in the game for some new music.

Kanye took to Twitter to announce a hip-hop heads dream: a collaborative project between himself and Dr. Dre. The rapper shared a photo of the two in the studio together and it looks like they're cooking up the sequel to Jesus Is King. "Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II," he wrote.

Kanye West is less than a month removed from the release of Jesus is King which marked the Christian era of Ye. The rapper announced that a follow up for the project would arrive this Christmas titled, Jesus Is Born. It's unclear if Kanye still intends on releasing the project as planned because, well, Kanye isn't someone who necessarily follows plans.

In other Kanye-related news, he recently made an appearance at Joel Osteen's Megachurch this past weekend. During his appearance, he dubbed himself the "the greatest artist that God has ever created" which might be the closest thing to the Old 'Ye that we'll hear him say for a while.