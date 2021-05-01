We'd bet that you weren't expecting to hear about members of Xscape and Boyz II Men beefing online in 2021, yet, here we are. The 1990s was a thriving era for R&B music, especially groups. Dozens of trios, quartets, and quintets found fame as they harmonized up the charts, and we hail many of them to be icons or legends in the music industry.

Two notable figures are singers Kandi Burruss from Xscape and Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men. We'd like to think that those times were filled with love and collaboration, but Kandi revealed that it wasn't all sunshine. "I had a bad experience with Boyz II Men," Kandi said. "It was bad.... It wasn't about the singing." One of the hosts asked if the disagreement had to do with "attitudes" and Kandi nodded her head to confirm. "We fell out after that," she added.



"I don't think I've ever been disrespected like that before in the studio in my life," she recalled with a laugh. "It was crazy. Really. But at the end of the day, that was a long time ago. Clearly, we moved past that, but it was kinda weird for me because some of us were cool. I didn't know everybody in the group but I knew a few of them. We had hung out."

Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris surfaced with an explanation. He said they were writing the song "Good Guys" in a specific way taught to Boyz II Men by legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. "We finished the song, right? And once we finished the song, she started talking about splits. The song wasn't actually finished, but she started talking about splits."



He said Boyz II Men countered that they hadn't even finished the song so a conversation about production or royalty splits at that stage was pointless. Morris claims that Burruss said since she "came up with the hook" a discussion needed to be had. "Literally, we've been in the game long enough to say, hold on a second," added Morris. "That's not it works. That's how it became, we understand that's how it became, but we don't ride in that lane."

"We made a little bit of a stink," Morris admitted. "It wasn't anything really crazy... From that point, it became a little bit harder to work with her." Elsewhere he threw a bit of shade when he said, "She hasn't really worked since, right? Like, music wise?" before listing off people that sing better than the Xscape star.

