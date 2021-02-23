Dedicated fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will remember years ago when Kandi Burruss tried to get her eldest daughter, Riley, to form a bond with her father, Russell "Block" Spencer. He appeared on the series for only a handful of episodes as Kandi rehashed her relationship with Block but it looked as if there were issues all around, some that were never shared on Bravo's hit reality show. Block recently cleared things up and gave his side of the story, telling a radio station that Kandi was his side chick who got pregnant and aired him out to his girlfriend at the time.

"When I was dealing with Kandi, I already had a family," Block told Hot 107.9. "So, I had a daughter outside of that. Then, when you go behind my back and you call my girl at home and tell her you pregnant... Now my girl at home said, 'B*tch, f*ck you.' So now, I'm caught up in the beef of—what's right is that I'm gon' take care of my kids 'cause that's my responsibility. But, if you choose to keep your kid over there and don't bring 'em over here, then that's you."

"One thing about me, I'm not gon' chase you at all," he continued. "If you want me to put a check in the mail I'mma do that, I did that for 14 years." Block claimed that when their daughter turned 14, Kandi stepped in to say that he needs to have more of a relationship with Riley. He suggested that they didn't reach out and added, "I just don't jump through hula hoops doing stuff like that. It just ain't never been me."

"Raising kids is real sensitive when you gotta have—okay, to me, when your kids don't live with you, it's always gonna be hard to raise them the way you want to raise them. Especially with her [because] it was some sideline sh*t and it happened and it got out of control." Because he had four children with his lady, he wanted to keep the drama to a minimum.

"[Riley's] 18 now. She's going to college now. I wish her well and I'm here for her," said Block. Watch him explain fatherhood, his past relationship with Kandi, and how he's been navigating raising children in the music industry below.