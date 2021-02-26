Last week’s episode of TheReal Housewives of Atlanta got a little crazy when the housewives got a stripper named Bolo, and he ended up staying the night at the house after the housewives asked the camera crew to shut off the cameras and leave. Things definitely got raunchy, and Kenya Moore accused Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam of getting more involved with the stripper than the other housewives.

“A few of the ladies wanted a real private show,” Kenya said in the after-show segment. “I’m not sure why the cameras needed to be turned off,” Kenya adds, saying that she didn’t do anything that night that she wouldn’t have wanted other people to see. Cynthia also mentioned that while she was there entirely in the spirit of having fun, she did help Kandi put black tape over the security cameras.

Kandi made a point to add that “What happens in the dungeon, stays in the dungeon,” emphasizing that she thought the women had a place they could go that night where they would not be judged. “I wasn’t expecting some of the stuff that happened after the camera crew left to be a part of the conversation.”

The morning after, when Bolo left, Kenya Moore interrogated some of the housewives about whether or not they slept with the stripper. Kandi Burruss felt that this approach was inappropriate, and many agreed with her and expressed their criticisms for Kenya. In the aftermath of #StripperGate, Kandi sat down and talked with longtime friend and assistant Don Juan to discuss the events of the episode.

“I think it’s unfair actually because I see some people who you know, say stuff like — anytime we say anything like — I’ll just use the whole Kenya situation as an example,” Kandi Burruss told Don Juan. “If I say anything that’s disagreeing with Kenya, people be like, ‘Oh, you’re not a real friend to her and blah blah blah.’ At the end of the day, she and I are real friends. I love her very much. But obviously last week I disagreed.”

Check out Kandi and Don’s conversation below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

[Via]