Things are getting spicy on social media after a comment by Kandi Burruss captured the attention of R&B fans. For those who haven't been keeping up with social media antics, Burruss has stayed at the top of trending lists all week thanks to a post she shared showing off her body. One of her tracks pulled from a stage play she produced and starred in years ago acted as the background music, causing Burruss to be on the receiving end of jokes and ridicule.

However, some took a break from her "hips and legs and body" memes to draw attention to her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On the show, Burruss was asked who she believed would win in a Verzuz: Xscape or Destiny's Child?



Derek White / Stringer / Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Burruss chose her legendary R&B group Xscape, and coincidentally, she also helped co-write Destiny's Child smash hit, "Bills, Bills, Bills." She answered, “Oh, really?! We the OGs.”

Both Burruss and her fellow guest Lil Jon gave their takes on hypothetical Verzuz matchups including Ariana Grande v. Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion v. Cardi B, Nicki Minaj v. Eminem, Tina Turner v. Beyoncé, Jay-Z v. Kanye West, Snoop Dogg v. Diddy, Mary J. Blige v. Faith Evans, and more.

Check it out below, along with a few reactions, and let us know who you would pick.