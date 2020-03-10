Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak Link Up On "Don't Slack"

The Trolls World Tour soundtrack is coming along quite nicely and, with Justin Timberlake as one of the lead creatives behind its inception, good things are set to arrive later this week. Set for release on March 13, the full soundtrack helmed by DreamWorks Animation will include contributions from SZA, Anderson .Paak, and, of course, Justin Timberlake. It came time today to release the latest single from the project, which features both Anderson .Paak and JT in their bags.

A motivational anthem for anybody feeling down, "Don't Slack" starts off with Paak swinging his signature vocals before Timberlake joins in for the fun. The song is poppy in nature, which makes complete sense considering its placement on the Trolls soundtrack, but it kind of goes off at the same time. The production is solid but, again, a multi-million dollar studio is behind the song so that also shouldn't come as a surprise.

In addition to this track, JT and Paak have actually been thinking about working together more often, as the former revealed to Zane Lowe. "I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project," said Timberlake on Beats 1 Radio. That would be fire.

Listen to the brand new record below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Imagine all the lives that we can change

You don't even know the power you got in them legs

Pick up your face and be proud for once

Take off your cool, but keep stylin' on 'em