After being treated earlier to the highly-anticipated SZA and Justin Timerlake collaboration "The Other Side" and its surprise music video to accompany the release, we've now got a preview of the very loaded tracklist for the entire Trolls World Tour soundtrack.



John Keeble/Getty Images

The compilation will feature a total of 20 tracks, including vocals from stars of the upcoming film like JT, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, Icona Pop, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Ester Dean, Kenan Thompson and music icon George Clinton. SZA is one of the musicians who appears on the soundtrack but not the film itself, in addition to HAIM and composer Ludwig Göransson.

The Trolls World Tour soundtrack arrives in stores and on streaming services on March 13, with the film itself hitting theaters the following month on April 17.

Trolls World Tour Tracklist:

1. "The Other Side" – SZA & Justin Timberlake

2. "Trolls Wanna Have Good Times" – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls

3. "Don’t Slack" – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake

4. "It’s All Love" – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

5. "Just Sing" – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson

6. "One More Time" – Anthony Ramos

7. "Atomic Dog World Tour Remix" – George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige

8. "Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice" - Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley

9. "Rock N Roll Rules" – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson

10. "Leaving Lonesome Flats" – Dierks Bentley

11. "Born to Die" – Kelly Clarkson

12. "Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup" – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls

13. "Barracuda" – Rachel Bloom

14. "Yodel Beat" – Ludwig Göransson

15. "Crazy Train" – Rachel Bloom

16. "I Fall to Pieces" – Sam Rockwell

17. "Perfect for Me" – Justin Timberlake

18. "Rock You Like a Hurricane" – Rachel Bloom

19. "It’s All Love (History of Funk)" – George Clinton

20. "Just Sing (Trolls World Tour)" – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell