Justin Bieber arrived at his home and witnessed the number of fans that were anticipating his presence. Bieber is usually grateful and pleasant to his fans. However, the "Let It Go" singer was displeased with his admirers this time around.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In a viral clip that's been circulating social media, Justin Bieber is seen arriving at his apartment building with his security team. Before entering, the fans outside of his building started clamoring for his attention in anticipation of a quick photo op.

"I hear you, I hear you, but this is my home. This is where I live, and I don't appreciate you guys being here," he told the group of supporters outside of his home. "You guys can be anywhere, but please just not my home. You know at the end of the night when you come home and you wanna relax? Like, this is my space."

After the singer's exchange with the fans, one daring individual still persisted in taking a selfie with him. Bieber swiftly shut down the request, replying, "No, not right now." His security team then told everyone that they had to leave.

Justin Bieber has been increasingly vocal about the importance of his privacy. In an interview with GQ Magazine, as well as his documentary Seasons, Bieber stated that he was living a healthier life and learning how to maintain a separation between his personal and professional lives for the sake of his mental health.

Check out the clip below. Did Bieber handle this situation properly? Let us know in the comments.