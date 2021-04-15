The pressures of child stardom have been shared for decades. Celebrities who launched their careers as kids often find themselves struggling with money problems, expensive habits, alcoholism, and addictions, and in recent years, Justin Bieber has been opening up about the troublesome days of his youth. There was a time when Bieber was making headlines due to arrests and bad behaviors, and he caught up with GQ about his battle with substance abuse.

The Justice singer revealed that there are people in the industry who prey on young stars for a variety of reasons, causing these impressionable child celebrities to deal with issues they aren't prepared to handle. "It was like I had all this success and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues," said Bieber.

He called drugs his "numbing agent" that helped him get through day-to-day life, adding that exposure to the industry can make a young person jaded. "And then you wake up one day and your relationships are f*cked up and you’re unhappy and you have all this success in the world, but you’re just like: Well, what is this worth if I’m still feeling empty inside?”

Bieber recalled that his security guards would look in on him in the evenings as he slept, regularly checking his pulse to make sure he was alive. Now, the pop star claims he's living a healthier lifestyle and credits his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber as a key component to helping him through his storm.

