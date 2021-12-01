Hip Hop fans are preparing themselves for what is expected to be yet another monumental moment on Verzuz. After over a year of delays, cancellations, and false promises, we'll finally see Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony join together on stage. As usual, Verzuz is a place for celebrating our icons and taking a stroll down the memory lane of their catalogs, but fans are still weighing in about which group they believe will take the battle crown.

Ahead of Three 6 Mafia's appearance, Juicy J caught up with Nas and Miss Info on their podcast The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop where he spoke about the Memphis group's rise and eventual tumble. According to the Oscar winner, drugs played a significant role in their retreat from the spotlight.

“From heroin to meth to cocaine, all kinds of pills,” J said of the group's breakup. “A lot of drugs were consumed during the times we were together. When everybody was sober and sh*t, everybody’s on the same page But when cocaine’s involved, things change. But I’m not pointing a figure at nobody.”

He reportedly added that he couldn't think of any other reason why Three 6 Mafia struggled through that period. “People wasn’t showing up in the studio," he said. "Business was crazy, everything’s folding... it was the drugs.” Make sure to tune into Verzuz on Thursday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.

Listen to Juicy J's interview with Nas and Miss Info below.

