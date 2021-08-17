Fans have been patiently waiting for the "Verzuz" Battle between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony ever since it was first teased last April by DJ Paul and Krayzie Bone. Unfortunately for fans, that battle never came to fruition, but it looks like it finally may.

DJ Paul decided to share a screenshot on Instagram yesterday of a Zoom meeting he had with Krayzie Bone, Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz, and Grady Spivey, VP of Entertainment Strategy at Triller, which bought the battle franchise back in March. Paul left the caption “What are we discussing?” to which fans in the comments section were left anticipating the long awaited Verzuz Battle. See pic (below).

Speaking with us at HNHH last year in an exclusive interview, DJ Paul thought someone in the Verzuz camp got in Krayzie Bone’s ear shortly before it was set to take place, and prevented it from happening. “I was talking to [Verzuz] and they kept telling me they was gonna do it, man,” Paul said. “Then, they just ended up changin’ they mind. It’s like, I don’t know why they came in just to stop our thing and then didn’t wanna do it. But whatever, I still got love for Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland. Love you guys to death.”

However, Krayzie later claimed that he was the one who backed down, citing the “temperature of what was going on in the world.”

“I guess Krayzie didn’t wanna do— he’d rather do the Verzuz than ours,” he continued. “He just kinda backed off and stopped picking up his phone. And I was like ‘OK.’ And I just left it alone. And then next thing I know, he tweeted and said he didn’t wanna do it at all because of the temperature of what was going on in the world. Verzuz kept moving on and everything else kept going. I was like, ‘Alright, I kind saw this coming and I tried to tell you, but whatever.’”

No word when we might expect to see the Versus battle, but we’ll be sure to let you know if and when it does get announced. Stay tuned.

Who else would you like to see battle it out on Verzuz?