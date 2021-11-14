Project Pat says that Migos have "their own flow" when asked whether they borrowed from Lord Infamous and Three 6 Mafia. Pat discussed comparisons between the groups in a new interview with VladTV on Friday.

The debate boils down to who invented the “triplet flow,” whether it be Migos, Three 6 Mafia, or even another group such as Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

“If you say that, you’d have to say when Lord came out, that was somebody else’s flow,” Pat explained. “People listen to rap and put their twist on it. I’ve heard people say that about Migos, but they really got their own flow… I can’t really say they got it from there but it has similarities.”



Greg Campbell / Getty Images

When asked how he'd feel if he felt an up-and-coming rapper took his flow, he said he wouldn't pay it no mind because he “don’t got time for that.”

Back in September, Migos rapper Quavo said that his group introduced the triplet flow to the rap game.

“The triplet flow, for sure,” Quavo told Bleacher Report‘s Taylor Rooks. “Wasn’t nobody doin’ it before we came in and right now, everybody’s doing it. It’s a blessing. The triplet flow, the cadence, the flippin’ it, whippin’ it. That’s what everybody love to this day… 2014, I was the most influential rapper.”

Check out Pat's new interview with VladTV below.

[Via]