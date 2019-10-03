Juice WRLD came into the game as a superstar. With the release of "Lucid Dreams" and "All Girls Are The Same," he solidified himself as one of the biggest artists of this generation. He released Death Race For Love at the top of the year but it looks like he's already readying a follow-up, perhaps before the end of the year.

Tonight, Juice WRLD will kick off the campaign with his long-awaited collaboration with NBA Youngboy. The rapper announced his new single, "Bandit" which is set to drop this evening. The rapper's been teasing the single for a minute. He took to Instagram last month with a post that appeared to be on set for a music video shoot. The video will also be arriving alongside the music video with Cole Bennett announced as the director for it.

Aside from NBA Youngboy who we can likely expect to see on his next project, he recently revealed a few other collaborators that are set to appear on it. Among them are Metro Boomin and Young Thug. Juice WRLD and Thugger have worked together on a few occasions including on So Much Fun stand-out, "Mannequin Challenge."

It's exciting to hear what Juice WRLD has up his sleeve. Perhaps we'll get a release date for the project at some point in the coming weeks.