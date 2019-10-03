Juice WRLD, the emotional freestyle king, is in an interesting place right now. Though his debut effort Death Race For Love featured some promising moments, many (himself included) felt that the project fell short of his artistic potential. And yet, he remains a highly valued young prospect insofar as sheer talent. That being said, his next album will likely be a barometer of sorts, in which Juice's overall impact is gauged. Luckily, XXL's recent scoop points to a promising direction, lined with a few prominent features.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Speaking with XXL, Juice confirms that Metro Boomin will be contributing a track to his cause. "[Metro] was at the front end helping create the waves and shit, so, I can’t do nothing but respect him and respect his talent and respect his hustle and work ethic,” he explains. Nick Mira, who contributed production to many of Juice's mixtape hits, will also be holding it down behind the boards. Not to mention, Juice has amassed a reasonable supply of Young Thug collaborations, with at least one set to arrive on his forthcoming effort.

Perhaps Juice will be taking a page out of Chance The Rapper's playbook, thematically speaking. "The second album was really going through finding love again with his girlfriend, Ally, and kind of finding some solace in gaining success and how to handle it," reveals Juice's engineer slash roommate Max Lord. Of course, his signature anxiety anthems will also play a prevalent role, but expect Juice to fill his dark soul with the wholesome light of love. Are you excited for this one?

