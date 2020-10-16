The birthday celebrations for Kimbella rolls on as her husband Juelz Santana breaks out more gifts. In January 2019, Juelz and Kimbella tied the knot after dating on and off for 10 years. The pair have detailed the highs and lows of their relationship with reality television viewers on Love & Hip Hop, including the months leading up to the rapper's incarceration. Kimbella held him down while he was behind bars, and now that he's back home, Juelz Santana hasn't ceased in showing love to his bride.

Days ago, Kimbella celebrated her birthday and Juelz honored her with a throwback photo of their wedding day. "I Love Kissing U, Hugging U, Holding U, Touching U, Making Love To U, I Love Loving U, I Love Being In Love Wit U... HAPPY BDAY My Love QueenBella Aka @kimbellasworld," the rapper wrote in the caption. On Thursday (October 15), Juelz upped his game and surprised his wife with a new whip—bow on the hood included—along with a few new pieces of jewelry.

The couple took a trip around the city in Kimbella's new ride and she showed off her blinding ice for the camera. Check out the birthday surprise below.