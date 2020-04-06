The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted just about every industry in the world, including the prison industry. Inmates have been pleading for better conditions, even before Coronavirus, but in the wake of the pandemic, there's been an even larger discussion surrounding the unsanitary conditions many of these inmates are living in and the public health threat that it poses.

Juelz Santana's currently behind bars until February 2021 but his wife, Kimbella, is urging the public and officials to release Juelz Santana on home confinement. She recently launched a petition calling for officials to release him.

"#FreeJuelzSantana AKA Laron James needs to be freed during this pandemic to be with his family. He is currently on lockdown for 2 weeks because of the Covid 19 virus outbreak. He has served 13 months at FCI Petersburg and should be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement. BOP & Honorable Judge Chesler can make this happen for Laron. He is a good husband, father, son, brother, friend and has a positive media influence as a legendary rap artist. We need you to sign this petition to get Laron James aka Juelz Santana home."

The petition is currently at 3,155 signatures out of 5,000 and the numbers are climbing quite rapidly. You can sign the petition to support Juelz Santana here. We'll keep you posted on any updates.