At this point, it's nearly impossible to make it through social media without hearing Muni Long's "Hrs & Hrs." The viral hit helped usher in a new wave of visibility for the industry veteran who has been penning lyrics for her fellow artists (Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Pitbull) for years. We've seen Muni's peers cover "Hrs & Hrs" as they upload their renditions to various platforms, but some fans have come forward to complain that the track is being overplayed by just about everyone.

Fans have definitely helped give this song extended shelf life as thousands of TikTok videos have been shared, as well. However, after businesses began using the song for promotion purposes, it seems that there are a few people who believe this has caused "Hrs & Hrs" to lose its appeal.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

Hollywood Unlocked reposted a tweet that read, "Hrs & Hrs was such a great song until y'all started putting it over videos of you doing lash extensions, feed-in braids, and frying crab legs." People quickly jumped into the comment section to agree, but JT hopped into the conversation to defend the track.

"NO! ppl haters how else will it get heard," the City Girls star wrote. "When one person gets tired another person discovers it! Keep playing the song for hrs & hrs! Support our black ppl." Do you think people are overplaying "Hrs & Hrs?"



Instagram