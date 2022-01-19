You can't seem to go anywhere without hearing Muni Long's smash hit "Hrs & Hrs." The track is a staple over on TikTok, a place where songs reach the top of the charts after going viral, and although Long's name may be new to some, she's been making moves in the industry for quite a while. Recently, Long revealed during an interview that K. Michelle's single "V.S.O.P." initially was her song, but it was given to her R&B peer behind her back.

Shady moves such as these allegations are common in the industry, so the story was chalked up to yet another lost moment. However, when K. Michelle's sister saw the clip of the interview, she wasn't happy.

Muni shared that she was disappointed, but it taught her not to play anything for anyone else in the future. K. Michelle's sister hopped in an Instagram comment section to let her voice be heard.

"No more hrs & hrs for me. Definitely not a fan of how she handled this," she commented. "My sister killed this song. Also, she's an amazing writer, she literally writes the majority of the songs on her albums. It's so important to state facts when speaking Ms.Muni [red heart emoji]."

She didn't directly speak for her sister, nor has K. Michelle addressed the mention. Check it out below.