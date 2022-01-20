Muni Long, formerly professionally known as Priscilla Renea, has a serious hit on her hands with "Hrs and Hrs." The song has taken over multiple social media platforms, topping R&B-specific charts this week as it continues to gain steam. The 33-year-old songwriter has been in the game for over a decade, writing hits for the likes of Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, and more, but "Hrs and Hrs" is her first bonafide smash as Muni Long.

A number of famous singers have uploaded their takes on the record, covering it and putting their personal spins on it. Halle Bailey changed the song's octave to better fit her voice, but fans immediately responded to her cover with laughter, clowning her rendition of the song. Halle quickly rebutted after catching the backlash, explaining why she raised the song by an octave.

"I love the song but sang it an octave higher because it’s too low for me," she said. "Lol my sopranos can relate."



With the success of this song, it looks like this could be a breakout year for Muni Long. Her beautiful voice has pushed her to become one of the fastest rising stars in R&B and clearly, people are loving her rendition more than any of the covers that have come out.

