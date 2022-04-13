It looks as if the lover's quarrel between Lil Uzi Vert and JT has ended. Last week, Uzi declared that his romance with the City Girls hitmaker ended after an old tweet resurfaced. An artist who goes by Distortedd, real name Anhia Santana, revisited a 2015 tweet from Uzi where he attempted to hit on her. She reshared the tweet, thus igniting a bit of drama, and later, the rapper came forward to say that the controversy caused JT to call it quits.

“Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass sh*t I don’t even do nothin FML," Uzi wrote. "I don’t understand why y’all keep tryin f*ck my lil life I got going on up … damn what i do ?"



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

JT followed up with a tweet of her own, suggesting that she asked Uzi about the post and he told her it was fake, not old. It didn't sit well with the Florida star but a new photo shows that they couldn't stay away from one another. The Uzi-JT romance has been hot and heavy for some time and fans expected them to reunite after this tiff.

On her Instagram page, JT shared a couple's photo with a caption that reads: "You know I love you like no one else could [bat emoji][butterfly emoji][double heart emoji]." Be prepared to see much more of these two. Check out JT's post below.