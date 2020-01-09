It was a disappointing scene at R. Kelly's Trump Tower apartment on Wednesday after multiple videos went viral showing his girlfriends Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary engaging in an argument. The day also marked the disgraced singer's 53rd birthday, a celebration that he would be enjoying while behind bars.

In one of the videos that circulated, Azriel and Joycelyn seemed to be moving their personal items out of the home. There are other people at the scene, one being a man with Azriel. Joycelyn told Azriel that having a man in Kelly's apartment was "disrespectful," while Azriel said she wasn't going to return without someone by her side. The verbal disagreement quickly escalates and the ladies are heard off-camera fighting with each other.

In another clip, Azriel is seen saying that Joycelyn will be going to jail because she had sex with a minor and that the underaged person was her. Azriel also stated that both she and Joycelyn lied during Kelly's infamous interview with Gayle King. "Rob has been lying to all of y’all," she said on Instagram Live. "And that’s the sad part about it. He’s been lying to y’all asses and had people like me lying for him. And that’s why we never watched the documentary."

Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, dismissed Azriel's claim. "I have a statement written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was underaged," he said. "As far as this little cat fight, it is clear that it was staged to try and boost social media popularity.”

Now, The Shade Room reports that they've spoken with the Chicago Police Department and they've told the publication that a 24-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. The outlet shares that whoever the woman is, she's still in custody and being questioned about the altercation. It's rumored that the woman is Joycelyn because she's 24-years-old (Azriel is 21), but that has not been confirmed. "They are still investigating the incident from earlier" and "charges are pending," writes the outlet.