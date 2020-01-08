At the end of 2019, R. Kelly's girlfriend Azriel Clary moved out of his Trump Tower apartment in Chicago, opting to move to Los Angeles and pursue a career in the music industry. She has been flexing her skills as both a singer and a rapper on social media, sharing videos that separate her from the disgraced musician, painting her as an independent woman chasing her dreams. It will be difficult to shake off the reputation that has been built for her after having defended Kelly for so long but, this week, she appears to be singing a different tune.

As reported by The Blast, the aspiring musician has been letting off some steam on Twitter, posting about her boyfriend and requesting that all questions involving him be sent directly to his penitentiary facility. "Everybody asking me do I support R. Kelly, how bout y’all ask him if he support me," wrote Clary online. "Any questions y’all got y’all can write him yourself MCC - 71 W. Van Buren St, if it DONT apply to me. I DONT KNOW! Plain & Simple."

She followed up that message with even more possible shade, celebrating Kelly's birthday by saying it's a "good day to go to jail." What's going on with Azriel? Your guess is as good as mine.