As stated time and time again over the course of the past year, the empire R. Kelly built is crumbling day by day, even the ones who have been riding for him throughout the past few years. Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, the two girlfriends that were previously living with him, seemed to have a falling out and with the power of social media, it was caught on camera. Apparently, the entire thing was over Clary bringing another man into Kelly's home which Savage said was "disrespectful."

Clary dropped a bombshell during the dispute, claiming Joycelyn Savage had sex with her when she was a minor. "You were sleeping with me as a minor," Clary yelled during the video. "You're going to jail, mama!" That wasn't all though, Clary took to Instagram Live where she admitted, "Rob has been lying to all of y’all. And that’s the sad part about it. He’s been lying to y’all asses and had people like me lying for him. And that’s why we never watched the documentary."

Steve Greenberg, R. Kelly's attorney, told TMZ that he isn't concerned about these allegations much. "I have a statement written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was under aged," he said. "As far as this little cat fight, it is clear that it was staged to try and boost social media popularity.”

To add salt to the wound, this all went down on the singer's 53rd birthday.