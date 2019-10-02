Joseline Hernandez had a number of lawsuits come her way this year mostly due to her joint custody issues with Stevie J and their daughter, Bonnie Bella. All the legal drama and reports were put to rest when Joseline and Stevie J shared images of them getting along swimmingly and the Love & Hip Hop star put all the "fake paperwork" on blast.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Now just a few weeks later it seems as though Joseline has exited another lawsuit (that may have been fake as well) since The Blast reports that she's no longer at risk of being evicted from her $2,375 a month Florida apartment. As the story goes Joseline was accused of not paying her rent for the month of June at the Sunny Isles Beach units and had been living there since January 2019. The suit wanted the 32-year-old to cough up the $2,375 and have her removed from the premises.

According to the publication, the landlord of the apartment has now dropped the case before Joseline even responded in court. We assume she either paid her past due rent or they sorted out the ordeal without the need of lawyers or a judge.