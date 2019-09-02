Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J have reportedly been dealing with some difficulties when it comes to the custody of their daughter, Bonnie Bella. Previous reports detailed how Stevie fought for custody after fearing for his daughter's safety and then after getting a court granted visitation, Joseline still kept Bonnie away him after he flew down to Miami to see her. All the drama was put to rest when the exes shared photos of a happy family affair with their daughter by their side but still, 'sources' are claiming otherwise.



Moses Robinson/Getty Images

In light of the alleged false reports, Joseline and Stevie have taken to social to put the rumours to rest. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star shared an image to Instagram with a caption detailing her story. "My first born harder than a lot of you ni**as✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 And let me give you the story myself," she wrote. "The Primary custody of my daughter belongs to her Mother and her Father. Is sad that you so call reporters obtain fake paperwork to ruin relationships. So if you had a question of her where abouts........ She’s in the sky!"

Stevie even shared a video with his other daughter, Eva (whom he shares with Mimi Faust) letting everyone know that things are cool between him and his baby mamas.